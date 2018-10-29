Financial Comparison: Acorn International (ATV) vs. KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY)

Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) and KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

KINGFISHER PLC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Acorn International does not pay a dividend. KINGFISHER PLC/SH pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Acorn International and KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorn International N/A N/A N/A KINGFISHER PLC/SH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Acorn International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of KINGFISHER PLC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Acorn International has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acorn International and KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorn International $20.29 million 3.69 $12.38 million N/A N/A KINGFISHER PLC/SH $15.02 billion 0.46 $631.17 million $0.66 9.64

KINGFISHER PLC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Acorn International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acorn International and KINGFISHER PLC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorn International 0 0 0 0 N/A KINGFISHER PLC/SH 0 1 2 0 2.67

Summary

KINGFISHER PLC/SH beats Acorn International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers health and collectible, mobile phones, kitchen and household, fitness, cosmetics, auto, consumer electronics, and other products. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands. It also provides its products through various channels, such as online and others. In addition, the company offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. Kingfisher plc was founded in 1982 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

