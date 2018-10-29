Financial Architects Inc Increases Position in VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO (VTIP)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO makes up 0.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.09% of VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 309,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after buying an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 82,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 252,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 133,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO alerts:

Shares of VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.26. 490,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,218. VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.