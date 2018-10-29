Financial Architects Inc Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,624,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,772,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,836,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,682,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,695,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,424. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $108.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

