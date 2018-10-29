Financial Analysis: RISE Education Cayman (REDU) versus Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Adtalem Global Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $148.98 million 3.77 -$7.37 million $0.10 102.00 Adtalem Global Education $1.23 billion 2.36 $33.76 million $2.78 17.62

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than RISE Education Cayman. Adtalem Global Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RISE Education Cayman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman -2.68% 20.71% 2.38% Adtalem Global Education 2.38% 10.49% 7.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RISE Education Cayman and Adtalem Global Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 1 2 0 2.67 Adtalem Global Education 0 1 4 0 2.80

RISE Education Cayman presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.96%. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.52%. Given RISE Education Cayman’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RISE Education Cayman is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats RISE Education Cayman on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 270 learning centers comprising 64 self-owned centers and 206 franchised learning centers across 85 cities in the People's Republic of China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Professional Education segment operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, which provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and U.S. Medical Licensing Examination certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers professional education in the areas of finance, accounting, analytics, marketing, and healthcare. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 15 institutions, which offers undergraduate and graduate programs in the areas of business, management, medical, healthcare, law, and engineering; and provides legal bar exam review courses. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

