Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. This is an increase from Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

FLTB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.25. 54,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,947. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.