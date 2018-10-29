Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.72

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.72 and last traded at C$8.99, with a volume of 955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.05).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

