Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.83

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Dawson James started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $135.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of -0.76.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

