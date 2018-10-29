FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 207.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $8,055,000. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $500,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $2,449,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $207.90 and a 12-month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 7th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.18.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

