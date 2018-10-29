Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRT. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,540,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,095,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,584,000 after buying an additional 253,410 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,373,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 548,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,939,000 after buying an additional 40,830 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.72. 6,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $134.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.04%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

