FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) – Gabelli decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FCB Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. Gabelli analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. Gabelli currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for FCB Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCB opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FCB Financial has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $62.95.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.71 million. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in FCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FCB Financial by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in FCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in FCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

