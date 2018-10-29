Fazzcoin Price Tops $0.0030 (FAZZ)

Fazzcoin (CURRENCY:FAZZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Fazzcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Fazzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fazzcoin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fazzcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00035546 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008194 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000283 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Fazzcoin

Fazzcoin (CRYPTO:FAZZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Fazzcoin’s total supply is 1,052,496,944 coins. The official website for Fazzcoin is fazzcoin.org

Buying and Selling Fazzcoin

Fazzcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fazzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fazzcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fazzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

