Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Farmer Bros worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FARM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Farmer Bros by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,076,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,900,000 after acquiring an additional 878,187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Farmer Bros by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 466,876 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,433,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after acquiring an additional 254,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Farmer Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,082,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $654,023.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,392.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FARM opened at $24.43 on Monday. Farmer Bros Co has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $414.77 million, a PE ratio of 187.92, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Farmer Bros had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros Co will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Farmer Bros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

