Facebook, Inc. (FB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, forty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,939,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,024,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. Facebook has a one year low of $143.80 and a one year high of $218.62.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $8,409,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,918,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,020,721.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,761,034 shares of company stock valued at $664,462,979. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 186.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 115.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

