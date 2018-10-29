Fabrinet (FN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.83 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $345.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.14%. Fabrinet’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fabrinet stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

In related news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,544,453. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,584,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,606.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $9,311,750. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Fabrinet from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

