Express Scripts (ESRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Express Scripts has set its FY18 guidance at $9.00-9.14 EPS.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Express Scripts to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESRX opened at $94.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. Express Scripts has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $97.22.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ESRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.