eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,636 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the September 28th total of 530,596 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,572 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

EXPI stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. eXp World has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 434.65% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $191,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $84,071.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,354. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eXp World stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of eXp World at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

