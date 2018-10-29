Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 918 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.4% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.7% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,851,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,525,653,000 after buying an additional 472,012 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 17.4% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $145.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $422.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.80 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$210.91” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Nomura started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,115 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total value of $9,939,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,761,034 shares of company stock valued at $664,462,979. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.