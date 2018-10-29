EVRAZ plc (EVR) Receives GBX 455 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 455 ($5.95).

Separately, VTB Bank cut shares of EVRAZ to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of EVR stock opened at GBX 507.40 ($6.63) on Wednesday. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of GBX 169.80 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.60 ($6.04).

In other news, insider Alexander Abramov sold 3,334,782 shares of EVRAZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £166,739.10 ($217,874.17).

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

