EULAV Asset Management Decreases Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

EULAV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 51.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $55,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $41,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,129.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $78.34 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $62.53 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $670.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

