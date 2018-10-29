EULAV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,884.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 909.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

