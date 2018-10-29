Etsy Inc (ETSY) Shares Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,343 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.59% of Etsy worth $36,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Etsy by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 24.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $2,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at $810,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,610,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,062 shares of company stock worth $4,834,580. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.23. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Ifs Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

