Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,192 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $43,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 20.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.46. 2,714,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $109.75 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $4,840,778.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,279.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $2,187,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,723.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,756 shares of company stock worth $14,739,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

