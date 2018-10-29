Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Receives $15.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $14.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Gregg A. Seibert purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $114,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Bossidy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $464,880 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 22.15 and a current ratio of 22.15. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

