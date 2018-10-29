Eskay Mining (ESK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 67550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

About Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

