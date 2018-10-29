Equity Residential (EQR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have $74.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Residential reported third-quarter 2018 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 83 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and 3.7% higher than the year-ago quarter. Results reflected improved same-store net operating income (NOI) and lease-up NOI, partly offset by higher total interest expenses. Elevated demand and focus on customer service aided high occupancy level, low turnover and strong renewal rates. Therefore, the company expects 2018 same-store revenue growth at the high end of its forecasts. Equity Residential is poised for growth amid economic recovery and job-market growth, favorable demographics, lifestyle transformation, and creation of households. Moreover, shares of Equity Residential outperformed its industry in three months’ time. Nevertheless, elevated supply in a number of its markets may strain rental rates and result in high concessions. Furthermore, rate hike remains another concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 26.01%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.01%.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $45,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $343,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 80.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,431,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,144,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,610,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 52.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,579,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 28,372.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 739,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 737,123 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,645 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

