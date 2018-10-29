Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 670,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $64,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 298,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 169,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $95.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $256.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 23, 2018, we own or have an interest in 410 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,549 sites.

