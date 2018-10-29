Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ResMed Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ResMed in a research report issued on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

ResMed stock opened at $104.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $116.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.66 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 25.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in ResMed by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,399 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $206,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,348,293.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.88, for a total transaction of $69,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,420 shares of company stock worth $1,468,482 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

