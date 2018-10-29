Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aaron’s, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Aaron’s in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.48 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

AAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

NYSE AAN opened at $45.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.02. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 48.4% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 780,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after buying an additional 254,589 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $4,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aaron’s by 117.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after buying an additional 459,401 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,333,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,393,000 after buying an additional 131,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $293,000.

In other Aaron’s news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,981.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $2,127,118. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.69%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.