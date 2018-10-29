EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Position Lessened by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,230 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 574.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $106.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.84 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,346 shares of company stock worth $7,508,977. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

