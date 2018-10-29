Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4325 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 103.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.0%.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,390 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

