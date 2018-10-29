Entergy (ETR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Entergy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $82.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Entergy has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $87.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

In other news, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,377 shares of company stock worth $3,141,926. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

