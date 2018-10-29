Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Entasis Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash forecasts that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($5.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETTX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

ETTX opened at $6.04 on Monday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, Director Nicholas Galakatos bought 453,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 262,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,938,085.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,805,769 shares of company stock valued at $27,086,535.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections.

