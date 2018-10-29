Entasis Therapeutics Holdings’ (ETTX) Quiet Period To Expire on November 5th

Entasis Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ETTX) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 5th. Entasis Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETTX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $6.04 on Monday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

In other news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 262,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,938,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 1,089,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,347,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,805,769 shares of company stock worth $27,086,535.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections.

