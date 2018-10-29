Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$263.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$244.05 million. Ensign Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%.

Shares of TSE:ESI traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.96. 56,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,907. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$7.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.94.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Roger Lace purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,955.00.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

