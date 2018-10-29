ENI (ENI) PT Set at €18.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €19.40 ($22.56) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.20 ($23.49) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.57 ($21.59).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €15.14 ($17.60) on Friday. ENI has a 52-week low of €12.94 ($15.05) and a 52-week high of €15.44 ($17.95).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.