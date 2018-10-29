ENI (ENI) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC set a €19.40 ($22.56) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.53 ($21.55).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €15.32 ($17.81) on Monday. ENI has a 52-week low of €12.94 ($15.05) and a 52-week high of €15.44 ($17.95).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

