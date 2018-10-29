Energycoin Market Capitalization Hits $514,172.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $514,172.00 and $0.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00058811 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001061 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

