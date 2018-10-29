Enel Chile (ENIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.41

Shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 30396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

