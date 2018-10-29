Endava (DAVA) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Endava (NYSE: DAVA) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Endava to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Endava and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Endava
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
|Endava Competitors
|236
|954
|1607
|70
|2.53
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Endava and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Endava
|$293.10 million
|$25.55 million
|32.92
|Endava Competitors
|$1.95 billion
|$169.51 million
|-2.84
Endava’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Endava. Endava is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Endava and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Endava
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Endava Competitors
|-0.03%
|88.18%
|3.03%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
55.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Endava peers beat Endava on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About Endava
Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
