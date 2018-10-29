Endava (DAVA) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Endava (NYSE: DAVA) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Endava to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Endava and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 2 0 2.40 Endava Competitors 236 954 1607 70 2.53

Endava currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.96%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Endava’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endava and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $293.10 million $25.55 million 32.92 Endava Competitors $1.95 billion $169.51 million -2.84

Endava’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Endava. Endava is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava N/A N/A N/A Endava Competitors -0.03% 88.18% 3.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Endava peers beat Endava on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Endava

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

