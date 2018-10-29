Encana Corp (ECA) Holdings Lifted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Encana worth $23,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Encana by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 992,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Encana by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,702,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,678 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Encana in the third quarter worth about $1,724,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Encana by 5.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 613,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Encana by 4.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Encana alerts:

ECA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. 12,440,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Encana Corp has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Encana had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Encana from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$12.96” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.