Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake Boosted by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 89,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,110,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 368,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,186. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In related news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,409 shares of company stock worth $7,317,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

