Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 421,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,927,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,573. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

