Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report $4.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.89 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $17.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $17.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MED upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In other Emerson Electric news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,409 shares of company stock worth $7,317,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.33. 3,446,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,521. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

