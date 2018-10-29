Embraer SA (ERJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Embraer posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERJ. Citigroup upgraded Embraer to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Santander upgraded Embraer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Embraer from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.90 to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

ERJ traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. Embraer has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.0095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after buying an additional 37,664 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,392,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

