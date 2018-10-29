Elysian (ELY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $49,335.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $199,376.00 and $49,335.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00149338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00242177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.48 or 0.10012024 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012449 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,037,472 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, BitForex, YoBit, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.