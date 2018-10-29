Ellie Mae (ELLI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELLI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ellie Mae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Shares of Ellie Mae stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. Ellie Mae has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director A Barr Dolan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $313,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,212 shares in the company, valued at $963,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $62,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,559,951.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,264 shares of company stock worth $2,167,821. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,486 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 129.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 41.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

