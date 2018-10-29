Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Holdings Trimmed by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the period. Electronics For Imaging accounts for approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronics For Imaging were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,653,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,387,000 after acquiring an additional 303,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,049,000 after acquiring an additional 226,062 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,207,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,083,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 222,833 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 953,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronics For Imaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of EFII traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 620,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.72 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

