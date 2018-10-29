EDU Token (EDU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $527.00

EDU Token (CURRENCY:EDU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. EDU Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $527.00 worth of EDU Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDU Token token can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EDU Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.02408641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00647258 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018560 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00026896 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015646 BTC.

About EDU Token

EDU is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. EDU Token’s total supply is 48,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EDU Token is /r/OpenSourceUniversity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EDU Token is os.university . The official message board for EDU Token is medium.com/@opensourceuni . EDU Token’s official Twitter account is @EducoinsIO

EDU Token Token Trading

EDU Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDU Token directly using US dollars.

