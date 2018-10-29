EchoLink Hits Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $334,964.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00149070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00243696 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.38 or 0.09954942 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012079 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink’s launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,810,007 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.