Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Cowen

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ECHO. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.30.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $713.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $644.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.54 million. Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 5,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,509.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,690. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 23,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 46,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

